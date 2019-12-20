HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — It had all the pomp and circumstance of a high school graduation, but this was a much different kind of commencement ceremony.

Students, teachers and staff at Hernando High School came together to honor their school resource officer on his last day. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Bill Pope has been protecting the school since 2002.

He’s served in law enforcement for 25 years.

Good luck on your next move, Deputy Pope!

