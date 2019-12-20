HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — It had all the pomp and circumstance of a high school graduation, but this was a much different kind of commencement ceremony.
Students, teachers and staff at Hernando High School came together to honor their school resource officer on his last day. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Bill Pope has been protecting the school since 2002.
He’s served in law enforcement for 25 years.
Good luck on your next move, Deputy Pope!
RELATED: Video: Indiana police officer engages boys in snowball fight on snow day
RELATED: Students make onesies for school officer's son battling leukemia
What other people are reading right now:
- Carnival cruise ship from Tampa crashes into another ship in Cozumel
- Missing mom Heidi Broussard found dead; 1 person arrested in case
- Restaurant Red Alert heads to Kawa Japanese Steak House & Sushi
- Georgia family finds owl in their Christmas tree
- Wawa warns customers about a ‘data security incident’
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
- Boeing Starliner makes launch debut, but hits snag when trying to reach ISS
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter