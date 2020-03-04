SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale firefighters rescued a golden retriever who got trapped underground while playing fetch Friday morning.

The dog’s owner says Quinn the retriever got trapped after she chased her ball into a four-foot hole, and the owner called for help.

A crew from Scottsdale Fire station 15 rushed to the scene and managed to rescue Quinn after 20 minutes of digging.

Firefighters say she’s okay and back home with her owners!

