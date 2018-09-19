CLEARWATER, Fla. – Four Clearwater police officers helped a 65-year-old woman clean up her home this weekend after a welfare check on her.

The Clearwater Police Department said the woman let her living conditions deteriorate after the death of her mother and with her son moving out of the country.

“She had nobody. Everybody needs a helping hand once in a while,” Officer Darold Cook said. “If it was my mom, I would hope that someone would help her.”

The woman told officers: “I didn’t want to live this way, but I don’t know where to start.”

Cook and three fellow officers – Stephany Maxwell, Kevin McCann and George Solakian – cleaned the woman’s home during their own time on Sunday, according to Clearwater police.

Cook said the woman was grateful for the officers’ help.

“She couldn’t believe we were there helping her,” Cook said. “We made a huge difference.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP