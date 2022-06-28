Woman finally returns home after battling organ failure, COVID-19 for 6 months

Shereman Davis has had to relearn how to walk, talk and how to complete daily life tasks during her lengthy recovery time.

LARGO, Fla. — A local woman is finally set to return home Tuesday after spending more than six months at the hospital due to organ failure and COVID-19, according to a news release from Encompass Health.

Shereman Davis has been relearning essentials like walking, talking and basic everyday tasks since December, according to the news release.

Back in September 2021, Davis begin to experience kidney function issues and was put on dialysis. Then on Christmas Eve, her condition got worse and she was admitted to HCA Florida Largo Hospital, hospital officials said.

Davis had to fight through multi-symptom organ failure, including cardiogenic shock, an implantable Left Ventricular Assistive Device (LVAD) as a bridge to heart transplant and a COVID-19 infection.

She told hospital officials the hardest part of her journey was not being able to see her children for an extended amount of time.

Two weeks ago, Davis was able to leave the hospital and began her rehabilitation at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo, per hospital officials.