PHOENIX — Baby showers are very special occasions for expecting mothers. It's a time to celebrate with family and friends and say thanks to all those who have been an important part of your life.

And that sentiment rings true for one Arizona mom as she invited a special guest to the baby shower for her second child. Let's meet Pinal County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dan Campbell.

In a post shared on the PCSO Facebook page, we learn more about the connection between Campbell and Cheyanne.

According to the Facebook post, Cheyanne was in and out of jail for years until Campbell arrested her on July 12, 2016. She was sentenced to two years in prison and had a child while she was incarcerated, the post read.

Now out of prison, Cheyanne has turned her life around and is expecting her second child. Cheyanne said it is because of Campbell.

"I can't tell you how many times he arrested me, Cheyanne said in a video. "But I do want to thank him because if he didn't, I would not be here right now and be pregnant."

She added that had Campbell not intervened in her life, she and her kids would be dead right now. Cheyanne and Campbell were all smiles as she opened presents at the shower in front of her guests.

Cheyanne even took a moment to offer some advice to those fighting for sobriety. She said those still struggling just need to really continue to work on sobriety and "if you want to get sober, you can get sober."

When looking back at his actions on that day in 2016, Campbell said he was just doing what was needed.

Sometimes, in helping somebody, you have to do what they need you to do," Campbell said. "Not what they want you to do."