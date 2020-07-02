DAYTON, Ohio — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office offered thanks to two brothers who were helping out their community Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a detective was stopped by 10-year-old Quron Blanton and 7-year-old J’mar Blanton. He noticed they were not only shoveling the sidewalk but parts of the street as well.

When the detective asked what they were doing, J'Mar said they “were just trying to make the world a safer place” by shoveling the snow around their neighborhood.

"We can certainly do a lot of learning from both J’mar and Quron and thank them for taking care of their community...on their day OFF from school!" the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff's office treated the boy to hot chocolate and snacks as a thank you.

"Keep up the great work and keep inspiring others, J’mar and Quron!!"

