NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot and killed over the weekend is saving lives, even after his death.

Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot twice on Friday, in the face and back. He died Sunday in the hospital, and his organs were donated to those in need.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office shared an update on the organ donation on its Facebook page Wednesday. Moyers' organs went to five people, including a 29-week-old baby, the post says.

"The organs donated include: a liver, pancreas, both lungs given to two different people and a kidney," the post reads. "A hero even after death."

The man accused of shooting Moyers, Patrick McDowell, was taken into custody Tuesday after a five-day manhunt. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Florida and Georgia assisted the Nassau County Sheriff's Office in the search and capture.

A memorial for Moyers is set up outside the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, where people are leaving flowers, cards and other tokens in tribute to the fallen deputy. There is also a GoFundMe page where people have been donating to support the fiancée Moyers left behind.