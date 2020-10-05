Social distancing Mother's Day parade thrown for seniors in Pasco assisted living facility

Family members grabbed their keys, balloons and signs to celebrate their loved ones.

HOLIDAY, Fla — With the coronavirus pandemic blocking visitors at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state, Mother's Day could be lonely for some this year.

But, not for those at Sunshine Christian Homes, who hosted a Mother's Day "drive-by" parade, bringing loved ones together ahead of the holiday.

On Saturday, 80 families put on their best clothes, grabbed their signs and decorated their cars to remind their moms they love them and are thinking about them-- even if they cannot be together.

The parade's main goal? To bring some normalcy on a holiday weekend during very abnormal times.

The assisted living facility and memory care community even decorated their grounds with signs reading "Sunshine Cares. We love our residents," and "Thank you for loving us six feet away!"

Residents of the community took their seats next to balloons and streamers ready to see their loved ones.

Cars one-by-one started pulling up, covered in balloons and signs. Honking to let their loved ones know they were there.

Cheers of "Happy Mother's Day" and "I love you grandma" filled the parking lot as residents clapped and waved back to their families.

One woman even blew kisses to a car full of all of her grandchildren.

"This is an opportunity for many of our beloved residents to see their families for the first time since the governor's visitor ban took place in March," M. Kate Brusik, Sunshine Christian's administrator said. "It's going to be a fun event for both loved ones and residents to bring families a little closeness on a very special weekend."

A moment, while different, none are soon to forget.

Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day parade 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

What other people are reading right now: