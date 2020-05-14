TAMPA, Fla. — Dog adoption and chill?
A local shelter is joining Pedigree and Zoom's newest initiative - virtual dog adoption. SPCA Tampa Bay is the latest shelter to participate in "Dogs on Zoom," which allow people to meet, choose and adopt a dog, all without having to leave the comfort of their home.
The rescue agency is hosting three upcoming events - one on Thursday, Friday and Monday at 5 p.m. ET. Those who are interested can sign up for the Zoom meetings on the campaign's website, MeetYourNewDog.com.
If you wind up picking a pooch, you don't have to worry about fees. Pedigree is picking up the tab -- offering to pay all adoption fees.
So, Tampa Bay, go forth and save a life. You don't even have to change out of your jammies to do it.