Kids at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital celebrate Halloween with reverse trick-or-treating

TAMPA, Fla. — Every year kids look forward to dressing up for Halloween and this year is no different for the kids at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.

The hospital's Child Life team dressed up and brought the candy to the kids for a reverse trick-or-treating experience.

Doctors, nurses and caregivers paid a visit to each child's hospital room to dish out the sweet treats and celebrate the spooky holiday.

“Each year we strive to find ways to make Halloween fun for our patients,” said St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Child Life Supervisor Kacie Webster. “Being able to celebrate holidays while hospitalized gives kids and their families a sense of normalcy which is so important.”



The kids were able to pick from dozens of Halloween costumes and play virtual Bingo as part of the event.

