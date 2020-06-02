ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After 7,623 days, 21-year-old T.j. has received his last treatment at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

T.j. has a rare immunodeficiency that prevents him from creating antibodies to fight off infection -- and he's been making regular trips to the hospital since he was just six weeks old.

Every three weeks he would stop-in to get IV treatments, and he formed strong bonds with the staff who feel like family.

That’s why, when T.j. turned 21, it was both a happy and sad day for those who have been with him along his journey. He won't be receiving treatments at the children's hospital anymore. The day included laughter, tears and even a conga line in the Infusion Center.

“T.j. with all his nurses who took care of him for all these years,” you could hear his mom call out as T.j. leads the conga line of nine nurses.

According to Johns Hopkins All Children’s hospital, T.j. formed a special bond with one nurse in particular-- nurse Leslie. She was always the one to start his IV line.

“Right when I walked through the door, Leslie was there, of course — every time I go to the doctor, she’s there, and we hug every time. But this time, I knew that was my last time walking through that door,” T.j. said in a hospital news release.

It is time for T.j. to head on to his next chapter.

