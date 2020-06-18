"We can’t wait for you to see the lives we change for the better."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tattoo artists at Fredo Ink&Co. are offering people a clean slate. The shop posted on Facebook and Instagram, inviting people with hateful tattoos to come in for a free cover-up. The artist gets to pick the design.

The tattoo shop's owner says it was one of the quickest ways the shop could take action against hate, in the wake of recent racial injustice protests. The shop did its first cover-up on Friday.

"We just wanted to give back and spread positivity using our craft. We are a proud minority owned shop and our country needs unity. It’s the least we can do." -The Fredo Ink Family

The shop says after posting the offer on Facebook, it received a letter from a woman from across the country who has never been tattooed by anyone connected to Fredo Ink&Co. She thanked the shop for its work and donated $300 to help cover the cost of the free tattoos.

