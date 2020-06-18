x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

heartwarming

Tattooing over hate: St. Pete shop offering cover-ups

"We can’t wait for you to see the lives we change for the better."
Credit: AP
In this July 22, 2017 photo, tattoo artist Enrique Castro, combines colors before applying them to the face of Irene Flores, who suffers from the skin pigmentation disorder vitiligo, in La Paz, Bolivia. This is Flores' second session to cover the white spots on her face caused by vitiligo. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tattoo artists at Fredo Ink&Co. are offering people a clean slate. The shop posted on Facebook and Instagram, inviting people with hateful tattoos to come in for a free cover-up. The artist gets to pick the design.

The tattoo shop's owner says it was one of the quickest ways the shop could take action against hate, in the wake of recent racial injustice protests. The shop did its first cover-up on Friday.

RELATED: Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

RELATED: Hundreds of thousands sign petitions for KKK to be declared terrorist organization

"We just wanted to give back and spread positivity using our craft. We are a proud minority owned shop and our country needs unity. It’s the least we can do." -The Fredo Ink Family

RELATED: Resolution to start process of renaming Duval County schools named after Confederate leaders passes

RELATED: NASCAR bans Confederate flag at events and tracks

The shop says after posting the offer on Facebook, it received a letter from a woman from across the country who has never been tattooed by anyone connected to Fredo Ink&Co. She thanked the shop for its work and donated $300 to help cover the cost of the free tattoos.
Fredo Ink&Co.
We never asked for help when we decided to take on this task. We just wanted to give back and spread positivity using our craft. We are a proud minority owned shop and our country needs unity. It's...
Facebook

"We are completely and utterly appreciative. And we plan to make huge changes in people’s lives by covering the hate and spreading the love. 

Thank you. From the bottom of our hearts. We can’t wait for you to see the lives we change for the better. " -The Fredo Ink Family

Fredo Ink&Co. is on 4th Street South in St. Petersburg. The shop's Facebook page says five award-winning artists are on staff. The owner says, so far, "tons" of people have booked appointments to have their hateful ink removed.

RELATED: What's open in Florida?

RELATED: 'We were left out': Tattoo shops highlight discrepancies in the governor's reopening plan

RELATED: How much should you tip during the pandemic?