St. Pete soldier gives mom surprise homecoming for the holidays

Sergeant Samora Church had no idea her son would be coming home and hadn't seen him since he left for basic training in July, her sister tells 10 Tampa Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — There was not a dry eye in the lobby of the St. Petersburg Police Department as one soldier surprised his mom for Christmas.

Sasha Oliver tells 10 Tampa Bay her sister, Sgt. Samora Church with the St. Pete Police Department had no idea her son Daeveon Oliver was coming home for the holidays.

Sasha says Daeveon left for Army basic training in July and because of COVID-19, the family wasn't able to see him swear in, graduate or attend his promotion ceremony in person.

Oliver says their mom Connie was "able to pull a few strings" and make the homecoming a surprise.

Back in 2019, Connie Oliver retired as a 911 dispatcher for St. Pete police after 25 years of serving her community. Her daughter Samora was able to give Connie her final call.

What other people are reading right now: