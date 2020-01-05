Stories making us smile as the community continues to come together during the COVID-19 pandemic

As we continue to deal with the realities of coronavirus, acts of kindness across Tampa Bay continue. Many are going out of their way to lift others up.

TAMPA, Fla. — We all could use a little pick me up, right? While we’re all going through what seems like a never-ending pandemic, we’re seeing some of the best in humanity. Here are several stories making us smile this week.

An attempted robbery at a popular South Tampa coffee shop turned out to have quite the silver lining thanks to one artist. Ron Francis covered the damage from a brick shattering the shop's window with a tribute to health care workers.

Coming together to help those who need it most, these basketball players at Freedom High School in New Tampa held a food drive for Metropolitan Ministries. Since late March, the non-profit has seen an increased need. These young men are doing their part to help.

As a thank you for their super service, Hillsborough County students thanked their superhero cafeteria workers who’ve given out more than three million meals to students who otherwise would go without. The signs student’s made mean everything.

Words of encouragement speak volumes. Cards sent to nursing home residents in Tampa are coming in from all over the country.

And you’ve got to love when they bring out the red carpet. Fire and EMS teams gave a celebrity thank you to health care heroes at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. Complete with applause, gratitude and treats, a salute to those who work long hours, leaving their families to help others. The smiles on their faces say it all.

If you know of someone or an organization spreading joy across the community, we’d love to share it.

