Greeting cards for a cause: Students with disabilities run business at Clearwater school

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Students at one Pinellas County school are making cards for the community and flexing their business skills while they're at it.

A class of students with disabilities at Countryside High School is running a greeting card business called "Cougar Cage," named after the school's mascot.

The students are involved in every part of the process, from card designs and printing to packaging, sales and marketing. The ESE class even taught how to estimate supplies needed and work within a budget.

"The non-profit business gives students a priceless experience," Pinellas County Schools wrote in a news release. "Students receive vocational training that will help them live more independent and productive lives."

The greeting card business was created by ESE Teacher Marienne Reese who was looking to enrich the lives of her students by teaching them real-world skills.

In addition to learning how to run a business, the students are also learning the value of giving back to the community.

Each year, they send hundreds of patriotic-themed cards to soldiers overseas each with handwritten messages. Next month, 500 cards will be shipped as part of care packages sent through the Stano Foundation, which supports veterans and armed forces.

If you need a birthday card, holiday greeting or party invitation, the cards are sold at Countryside High School for $1 each or five for $4. Proceeds are used for supplies to keep the business running.