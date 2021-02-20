Students surprise Hillsborough deputy with food donation in her honor

She may be leaving, but her impact and legacy will live on.
Deputy Heaverin worked at Rodgers Middle School and was "instrumental" in creating a food pantry there for students in need and facing food insecurity, Hillsborough County Schools says.
On Friday, Deputy Heaverin transitioned to a new role with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which meant leaving her position at the school.
To let her know of her lasting impact on the school, students came together to give her a surprise.
The school district says they surprised Heaverin with 160 boxes of cereal donated in her name to two non-profits in Hillsborough County.
"These students learned so much about giving from Deputy Heaverin, and it clearly won't end after she leaves," the district said in a release.
RELATED: Florida lawmakers re-file bill to prevent private schools receiving vouchers from discriminating against students
- Research shows vaccinating younger people could slow the spread of COVID-19
- Florida reports first case of Brazil P.1 coronavirus variant
- Teen named county's top golfer despite facing renal failure
- DOJ: 3 Floridians affiliated with Oath Keepers indicted by Federal Grand Jury for alleged role in Capitol riots
- 'The decline is real': Here are the 4 reasons COVID-19 cases could be dropping so quickly in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter