x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Heartwarming

Students surprise Hillsborough deputy with food donation in her honor

Deputy Heaverin helped create a food pantry at Rodgers Middle School to help students in need.

She may be leaving, but her impact and legacy will live on. 

Deputy Heaverin worked at Rodgers Middle School and was "instrumental" in creating a food pantry there for students in need and facing food insecurity, Hillsborough County Schools says. 

On Friday, Deputy Heaverin transitioned to a new role with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which meant leaving her position at the school. 

To let her know of her lasting impact on the school, students came together to give her a surprise. 

The school district says they surprised Heaverin with 160 boxes of cereal donated in her name to two non-profits in Hillsborough County. 

"These students learned so much about giving from Deputy Heaverin, and it clearly won't end after she leaves," the district said in a release. 

RELATED: ABSENT: Students vanished during the pandemic

RELATED: Florida lawmakers re-file bill to prevent private schools receiving vouchers from discriminating against students

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter