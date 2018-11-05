A deserving mother got an early Mother's Day surprise Friday: a new car.

Vicki Crider was selected by RVR Tire Express after her son's entry was selected from thousands of letters.

She received a Limited Edition Gold Ford Taurus, fitted with a new set of Nexen Tires, thanks to RVE and Stepps Towing.

Guy's Automotive threw in free oil changes for two years.

Crider was clearly stunned by the gift. She said she thought she was going out to dinner.

"I'm waiting for you to tell me it was a joke!" she said.

Chong, Loo

It's not, she was assured.

She said she was driving a 25-year-old car her son-in-law found in a field, and she had to put in the car every day just to get it started.

She says she will use the car to visit her new grandson.

"It's gonna make a big change," she said.

Chong, Loo

Congratulations Vicki!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP