From the streets to the shelves: former stray cat finds next life in public library

Benny is a 3-month-old kitten with many duties in his new role as library cat at Swanton Public Library.

SWANTON, Ohio — In the little library on Chestnut Street, there is a new employee with a personality that is anything but small.

With gray hair, green eyes, youthful energy and four little paws, he may be the cutest employee, too.

Meet Benny the cat, Swanton Public Library's newest reader.



Benny is a 3-month-old tuxedo kitten who was found as a stray after being thrown out of a moving truck. Luckily for him, the Wood County Humane Society found him and helped him recover.

And luckily for the kids, library-goers, and anyone else in Swanton who loves books and cats, the person who eventually adopted Benny had ties to the local library.

Anna Burwell is the adult services coordinator for Swanton Public Library and is also Benny's human. Not long after Burwell started bringing Benny to work, the kitten took the initiative and started helping out the best way he knew how: being adorable.

"The kids love him," Burwell said. "People tend to react really well to animals."

And Benny reacts well to his new routine, too. While not technically on the payroll, he does have duties. He starts each shift by making his rounds around the library by zooming through the empty bottom shelves of the bookcases and chasing the children before settling down for storytime.

"He likes to pop in to see what the kids are up to then passes out," Burwell said.

In just a couple of short weeks, Benny has made a big impression.

"We've had a couple of people come up to the desk and ask for him," Burwell said.

The library hopes to train Benny as an official therapy cat and, of course, hopes he encourages the children to read.