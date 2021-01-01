x
Welcome to Tampa Bay: Here are the first born babies of 2021

These families rang in the new year welcoming a new member into their lives!
Credit: Ashley Jeffrey
J'Lon Kiffen was born at 4:51 a.m. at AdventHealth Tampa -- the hospital's first baby of 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — These babies decided to skip 2020 altogether and make their debut into the world on New Year's Day 2021. 

AdventHealth Tampa says it welcomed its first baby just before 5 a.m. Friday. Baby boy J'Lon Armoni Kiffin was born at 4:51 a.m. at the hospital. He weighs 6 pounds and 9 ounces and is 19 3/4 inches long. 

The hospital says J'lon and his mom are "resting well."

Credit: Ashley Jeffery
J'Lon Kiffen was born at 4:51 at AdventHealth Tampa -- the hospital's first baby born in 2021. Mom and baby are 'resting well,' the hospital says.

Just after midnight, little Claire Carvalho was born at Tampa General Hospital. The hospital says she arrived at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 1. She weighs 7 pounds and 13 ounces and is 20 1/2 inches long. 

Dr. Adetola Louis-Jacques of USF Health and the TGH team delivered the baby.

This is a developing story. As more hospitals share with us the first babies born and their photos, we'll add them to this story. Check back for updates.

