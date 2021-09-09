Tampa General healthcare workers receive a standing ovation for their work during COVID-19 surge

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa General Hospital leaders took the time on Thursday to show some appreciation to the healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of this recent COVID-19 surge.
The hospital's executives cheered, clapped, held signs and blasted music for the workers Thursday evening.
"It was a celebration to recognize the team’s incredible dedication," the hospital said.
Healthcare workers were even treated to food trucks and some hospital swag.
