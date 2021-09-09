x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Tampa General healthcare workers receive a standing ovation for their work during COVID-19 surge

Healthcare workers were treated to food trucks and some hospital swag.
Credit: Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa General Hospital leaders took the time on Thursday to show some appreciation to the healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of this recent COVID-19 surge. 

The hospital's executives cheered, clapped, held signs and blasted music for the workers Thursday evening. 

"It was a celebration to recognize the team’s incredible dedication," the hospital said. 

Healthcare workers were even treated to food trucks and some hospital swag.

RELATED: An Inside Look: The fight to keep COVID-19 patients alive is taxing and ICU nurses are feeling the effects

RELATED: Hospital staff urge community to think smart before heading to the ER as COVID hospitalizations surge