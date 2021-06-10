Tampa woman wins $1M from $20 scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. — A $20 bill has made a Tampa woman a millionaire!
Wanda Brana bought the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off at the Rome Food Mart on W. Sligh Avenue. It turned out to be a big winner! Brana already knows what to do with the money.
“I have been renting for years, but now I’m finally able to afford a house for my family and me!” she said.
The 55-year-old claimed her prize in Tallahassee alongside her daughter. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000. The convenience store where Brana bought the winning ticket will also get a $2,000 bonus.
This Scratch-Off game is fairly new to the Florida Lottery, launching in September 2019. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.
The Florida Lottery says Scratch-Off games make up about 75% of ticket sales. The company says the games brought in more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
