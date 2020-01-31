BELLEVUE, Wash. — Some students in Washington State rallied together for a teacher they think the world of.

A couple of weeks ago, Logan Fontenelle Middle School teacher Trey Payne had a nice pair of basketball shoes stolen from his classroom.

His students pooled their money together and bought him a new pair to replace the ones that were stolen. They were upset that someone would do this to him.

"It's more than a pair of shoes, it's about doing things to build everyone up around you. I try to show my kids this and I think the lesson has sunk in for many, in turn, reaffirming my purpose and my ideals," Payne said.

