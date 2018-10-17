NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A River Ridge Middle School football player with a rare neurodegenerative disorder scored a touchdown during Tuesday night's game.

Gavin Lambert, who has Friedreich's ataxia, scored the touchdown with the help of two of his teammates.

Pasco County Schools shared the video on their Facebook page on Tuesday night.

Lambert's teammates posed with him for a photo together in the end zone.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP