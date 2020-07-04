TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Planning and celebrating birthdays this year is a bit more challenging, but the Temple Terrace Fire Department wants to help make that easier for you!

If you live in the Temple Terrace area and have a child 12 and under whose birthday is coming up, you can now schedule an appointment with the department so they can help your child celebrate!

Lights, sirens, and perhaps even a "Happy Birthday" sung by firefighters is all part of the visit.

The City of Temple Terrace said in a post "Recognizing the disappointment that kids are suffering by missing out on this important milestone, the fire department is offering to help bring a smile to the face of a birthday boy or girl."

However, the city and fire department want you to know that all fire personnel and fire trucks are on call and may not be able to make it every appointment.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to help brighten your child's special day, contact Fire Inspector Casey Hannah at channah@templeterrace.com.

