TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Planning and celebrating birthdays this year is a bit more challenging, but the Temple Terrace Fire Department wants to help make that easier for you!
If you live in the Temple Terrace area and have a child 12 and under whose birthday is coming up, you can now schedule an appointment with the department so they can help your child celebrate!
Lights, sirens, and perhaps even a "Happy Birthday" sung by firefighters is all part of the visit.
The City of Temple Terrace said in a post "Recognizing the disappointment that kids are suffering by missing out on this important milestone, the fire department is offering to help bring a smile to the face of a birthday boy or girl."
RELATED: Clearwater police help 6-year-old celebrate birthday during COVID-19 outbreak
However, the city and fire department want you to know that all fire personnel and fire trucks are on call and may not be able to make it every appointment.
If you would like to schedule an appointment to help brighten your child's special day, contact Fire Inspector Casey Hannah at channah@templeterrace.com.
Other related stories:
- WWII veteran receives special 102nd birthday honor
- Husband released from nursing home, surprises wife on 84th birthday
- Grandmother surprises grandchildren at their windows every day with a new costume
What other people are reading right now:
- Closures and cancellations extended in Hillsborough County
- Police searching for woman who sprayed Walmart cashier in eyes with Lysol over purchase limit
- Florida man kills self, wife and 2 children in apparent murder-suicide
- Thousands of rental cars destroyed in fire at Florida airport
- Recovered from coronavirus: Tracking a difficult number
- When will your federal stimulus check arrive?
- Scientists say the pandemic is making the Earth shake less
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter