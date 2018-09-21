SARASOTA, Fla. — It was a birthday celebration for a queen -- or 10 in this case.

Ten women who are 100 years old or more took part in the Annual Centenarian Celebration at the Pines of Sarasota Senior Care on Friday.

Each year, the community celebrates these women’s longevity with singing, cards and, of course, cake.

From roller-skating and walking to school to never drinking or smoking, a few of the ladies shared their secret to such a long life.

Happy birthday, ladies!

