Beware: Adorable pictures are included. You might not be able to handle all of the cuteness.

HOUSTON — Cuteness alert ... you've been warned.

If you can't handle the euphoria of adorable babies dressed up for the holidays, stop scrolling now!

OK. Glad that's over.

Congratulations to those of you who made it this far. Texas Children's Hospital in Houston shared these adorable photos of some of their tiniest patients in their neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) getting dolled up for the holidays to meet Santa Claus.

The teenie, weenie precious babies were dressed up in special onesies red bow ties and Santa Claus outfits for the occasion.

Here's a look at the photo-op shared with us by the Child Life Specialists at Texas Children's Hospital:

Clearly, they've all been very good boys and girls because the big guy had presents in hand for them. Happy Holidays!