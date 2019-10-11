JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family visited a Jacksonville Humane Society event intending to adopt a kitten, but wound up reuniting with their beloved lost dog Saturday, according to the humane society's Facebook page.

In the Facebook post, the humane society said the family was in line to adopt a kitten at the organization's PetSmart event at 356 Monument Road, when the father spotted a brown and white dog being leashed up for a walk.

That's when the father shouted "That's my Dopey!" according to the humane society.

The dog, hearing his name and the familiar voice, immediately ran over to the family and began showering them with kisses, the humane society said.

Dopey came to the Jacksonville Humane Society as a stray on Oct.1 after the humane society said he went missing in August.

"His family never lost hope and they are thrilled that their sweet pup is back home," the humane society said on Facebook. "Stories like Dopey's ... are proof that generosity breeds joy in Jacksonville every day. From the strangers who helped Dopey when he was lost to the volunteers and staff who lovingly cared for him, from the donors who made his reunion possible to foundations like PetSmart Charities for sponsoring the event that brought this family back together ... generosity and joy are all around us!"

