TAMPA, Fla. -- A 4-year-old pre-K student got the surprise of a lifetime when her dad returned home early from deployment with the U.S. Air Force.

Video from Primrose School of South Tampa shows 4-year-old Talia yelling "Daddy!" and running into his arms Tuesday in a classroom while teachers and staff cheered.

To welcome her dad home, Talia's classmates sang God Bless the U.S.A.

