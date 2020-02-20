WEST WARWICK, R.I. — A pizza delivery turned into something much more in the town of West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Last Saturday, Lindsey Sheely and her husband ordered pizza for dinner. When it arrived, their 2-year-old son, Cohen, ran out to give the driver, now identified as Ryan Catterson, a hug.

"He tried to give him a kiss, too!" Lindsey Sheely said in a Facebook post.

The couple thought it was sweet and funny and realized that their doorbell camera may have caught the interaction on camera.

Sheely shared the video on her social media pages and it just so happens someone who knew Catterson saw it and showed him.

What happened next is what could bring tears to your eyes.

Catterson's 16-year-old daughter, Alyssa, died unexpectedly on Feb. 9. He said his daughter struggled with her mental health.

"After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there," Catterson told WLNE-TV.

"A lot of people are commenting that (Cohen's hug) may have been her looking out for me," Catterson said.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

