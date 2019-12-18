ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Getting a Christmas tree is a special time around the holidays.
People have all kinds of traditions when it comes to picking the perfect one.
Kindergarteners at LCC Day School is St. Petersburg are making it just a little more special.
The kids visited a tree stand to learn about evergreen trees, and at the same time hung letters on them.
The hope is that the person who buys the tree will, in turn, write a letter back to the student.
The school has been doing this for 15 years.
