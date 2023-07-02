Identical twin brothers' daughters have babies hours apart

Cousins Abbie and Rachel had babies two hours apart. Not only that, but their fathers are twins.

RESTON, Va. — It’s time to get uplifted with an almost unbelievable family story and nearly perfect timing.

Abby Lancaster and Rachel Timmons are close cousins, more like sisters, which makes sense considering that twin brothers Brian and Alan Wells are their fathers.

Abby and Rachel, who were married within months of each other, got on the family Zoom last Thanksgiving each thinking that they had big news. As it turns out, they both did.

"She called me and was like, 'We have some news,' and I go, 'You have some news? What's your news? [She says] 'Eric and I are pregnant.' [I said] 'Stop, I'm pregnant,'" Rachel said.

They had gotten pregnant within days of each other, unplanned, and on June 16, gave birth on the same day, just two hours apart. Abby welcomed Georgia at 5:07 p.m., and Rachel said hello Delilah at 7:07 p.m..

Abby was shocked by the timing.

It didn’t stop there. The babies were almost identical in size, only separated, as Rachel’s mother says, by two hours, three ounces, and 590 miles.

Abby lives in Reston, and Rachel lives in Indianapolis.

These are the family’s first grandchildren, and you can be sure they’re going to be as close as sisters — or maybe twin brothers.

