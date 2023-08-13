Two men embark on 5,000-mile bike ride from Alaska to Jacksonville to raise awareness, money for childhood cancer

Melissa Seguin with Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville told First Coast News Thursday that the men's journey began in Anchorage, Alaska.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are currently embarking on a 5,000-mile bike ride to Jacksonville, as raising awareness and money for childhood cancer are the duo's No.1 priority, Melissa Seguin with Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville told First Coast News Thursday.

The men's biking expedition is not just something they're doing as a leisure activity but rather, a mission "to spread awareness [and] is deeply personal to the duo," Seguin said. Monroe and Rogers are biking in memory of Mattie Goble, a friend's daughter who passed away at age 6 from cancer as well as millions of other kids and families who are battling the disease.

Seguin says Moi Monroe and Jason Rogers' expedition is expected to take around 50 days for them to reach the hospital and that as of Thursday, they are currently in Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada. The two started the journey in July.

As of Thursday, Seguin adds that the two men are 1,000 miles away from the United States and have biked 1,500 miles so far. Monroe and Rogers' journey began in Anchorage, Alaska, according to Seguin.

On July 28, Monroe and Rogers reached the Yukon territory of Canada, according to a Facebook post from Wolfson Children's Hospital.

With an estimated arrival set for mid-September in which is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Seguin said, Monroe and Rogers' journey will have them travel through 15 states and Canadian territories.