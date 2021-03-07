Christy Adams said on June 24 she went into labor but experienced a placenta abruption. If it wasn't for the firefighters' quick actions, both could have died.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville Firefighters are being praised by a mother who said their quick thinking helped save both her and her baby’s life.

Christy Adams and her husband, Bo, shared the harrowing story in a Facebook post. In the post, Christy said on June 24 she went into labor but experienced a placenta abruption.

A placenta abruption, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “when the placenta partly or completely separates from the inner wall of the uterus before delivery.” This condition can affect the baby’s oxygen supply and could cause heavy bleeding in the mother.

Christy said it was thanks to the firefighters’ quick timing that both she and her new baby survived the delivery.

“Just thinking about it brings me to tears,” Christy wrote. “If it wasn’t for you amazing men, both my son and I wouldn’t be here. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, our family is forever in debt to you amazing men.”