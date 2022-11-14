Southwest Airline employees, flight captain play game of telephone to return lost phone to passenger

A passenger at a California airport left their phone after the plane was away from the gate. Employees brought it back to them "Home Alone"-style.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Now matter how, when or where you travel, it always feels like a hassle. You're bound to forget something as you rush to the car or the airport, so it's nice when other people help you keep track of your stuff.

One passenger at a California airport was lucky to find help from employees and the captain of their Southwest Airlines flight. Another person at that airport was lucky enough to get that help on camera.

It might also be considered as a pretty good reenactment of the "Give This to Kevin" scene from "Home Alone."

A social media post from Southwest Airlines said a few employees noticed a passenger's phone that was left at their gate. That plane was already boarded and away from the gate, so the passenger couldn't get their phone on their own.

That's where the employees stepped in to help. Watch the video posted by Southwest:

Southwest Ramp Agent Hands Off Customer's Phone to Captain When our Employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a Customer's phone left behind in a gate area after a flight that was already boarded and pushed back from the gate, they didn't hesitate. They quickly passed the phone to our Ramp Agents, who jumped it up to the Captain to get it back to the Customer. #WorldKindnessDay Posted by Southwest Airlines on Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Dallas-based airline said the employees at the gate passed the phone to the ramp agents that were on the ground near the plane. The video shows the very end of the phone line with the three agents trying to reach the plane's captain as he hangs outside of the pilot window.

You can hear other people inside the airport watching as the employees jump toward the window to finish the job. The anticipation was met with cheers and applause at the final jump as the phone finally got to the captain.