Phoenix Browne did it all for free!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Today's dose of uplifting positivity comes from a 13-year-old boy in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Phoenix Browne cut 50 lawns in just three weeks, for free, and all while he was attending virtual classes.

His dad put him up the the challenge. It's all part of a nationwide program called Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

In the program, young people can win T-shirts by cutting lawns for people who need help.

"You cut grass for the elderly, single parents, the disabled and veterans," Browne explained. "I was doing 10 lawns a day, 20 lawns. it was just easy for me. I'd love to do it again."

This isn't the first time Phoenix took on the challenge, either. He's received several awards for his efforts, even one from the White House.

Way to go, Phoenix!

