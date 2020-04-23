TAMPA, Fla — A parade of police cars and fire trucks – It sounds like a great time.

That’s especially true for a group of Tampa Bay children who don’t have a lot of entertainment options while they’re staying safer at home.

“We had to cancel 5 of our inclusive events so we thought we would bring a little fun to the kids," Wheelchairs 4 Kids Executive Director Madeline Robinson said in a news release.

“This seemed to be the perfect solution. The families are so excited. We hope they will enjoy it!”

The Tarpon Springs-based charity teamed up with the Tampa Fire and Police Departments to give them a good time and some fresh air.

The parade featured Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, World Series Champ Randy Knorr and WWE superstar Titus O’Neil.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids said social distancing guidelines were strictly followed to keep everyone safe.

