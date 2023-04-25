x
Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with the local fire department

World War II Veteran Jim Lynch celebrated his birthday on April 24.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Happy Birthday Jim Lynch! 

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Lynch turned 100 years old on April 24. Fire officials said he received 80 birthday cards wishing him a very happy birthday. 

Lynch is a World War II Veteran and served in the heavy artillery unit in the South Pacific.

All Lynch wanted for his birthday was a chance to take a ride in a firetruck, and Winston-Salem Fire delivered.

