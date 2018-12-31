CLEARWATER, Fla. — An inspiring 5-year-old girl with cerebral palsy met Winter the dolphin Monday at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Maya Tisdale, of Michigan, beamed with joy as she came face to face with the bottlenose dolphin whose story has helped her family stay positive during their own journey.

Winter, who has grown more famous due to the 'Dolphin Tale' movie franchise, lost her tail after being rescued from a crab trap near Cape Canaveral in 2005. But, she persevered and figured out how to swim without it.

That perseverance is mirrored in Maya's story. Just this year, Maya walked independently for the very first time.

