Help Tampa Bay area World War II veterans celebrate milestone birthdays with a card

The celebration for the four “WWII Birthday Heroes” continues.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Four Tampa Bay area World War II veterans were honored with a drive-thru birthday parade this week and now organizers are looking for a way to keep the celebration going.

Honor Flight of West Central Florida is asking for the public to take a moment and send some birthday cards their way.

"We are certain they would love to open their mailboxes and see lots of love and well wishes from their Honor Flight family," the organization wrote on Facebook.

To make sure your birthday wishes make it to the American heroes you'll need to mail them to each respective veteran.

Here's a little more on each of the “WWII Birthday Heroes."

O’Neil Ducharme turned 96-years-old on Feb. 11. He spent just shy of 40 years in the Marines and served in WWII, Korean War and Vietnam.

You can send him a card at:

2680 Skene Terrace

Palm Harbor FL 34684

Bill King turns 94-years-old on Feb. 24. He served with the Army during WWII.

You can send him a card at:

5205 Tangerine Drive

New Port Richey, FL 34652

Vern Cummings turns 95-years-old on March 6. He joined the Navy and worked aboard the USS Indiana, a ship commissioned during WWII in which Cummings served.

You can send him a card at:

1001 Starkey Rd Lot 606

Largo FL 33771

Joseph Hall turns 97-years-old on March 6. He served with the Navy during WWII.

You can send him a card at:

2700 Bayshore Blvd Unit 6210

Dunedin FL 34698

Honor Flight of West Central Florida is a non-profit organization that transports veterans to Washington, D.C. for free to visit memorials dedicated to their honor and sacrifice.