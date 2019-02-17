ROSSMOOR, Calif. — A World War II veteran in California is celebrating his 92nd birthday by giving back.

Edmund Rusinek bought about $1,500 worth of meals for military families at a Chick-fil-A to celebrate his birthday, according to the Orange County Register.

The Register reported that this wasn’t the first time Rusinek surprised active service members with his generosity.

“This tradition, so to speak, got started in 1945 when I was a draftee training in Little Rock, Arkansas,” Rusinek said to the Register. “To take a break from the GI food, some of my buddies and I left base for some good ol’ Southern food.

Resinek told the newspaper somebody did it for him, so now he wants to do it for others. He even used the same line that was used on him: “Can you do me a favor and let me buy you lunch?”

Rusinek will turn 92 on Feb. 19.

