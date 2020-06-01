FUKUOKA, Japan — A woman in Japan celebrated on 117th birthday over the weekend.

Kane Tanaka is the world's oldest person and lives at a nursing home in southern Japan.

Tanaka, whose birthday was on Jan. 2, celebrated with cake.

"Tasty. I want some more," she said when she took a bite.

Tanaka was born in 1903 and married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, Guinness World Records said. The New York Times says the couple had four children and adopted a fifth.

