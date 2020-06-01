FUKUOKA, Japan — A woman in Japan celebrated on 117th birthday over the weekend.
Kane Tanaka is the world's oldest person and lives at a nursing home in southern Japan.
Tanaka, whose birthday was on Jan. 2, celebrated with cake.
"Tasty. I want some more," she said when she took a bite.
Tanaka was born in 1903 and married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, Guinness World Records said. The New York Times says the couple had four children and adopted a fifth.
What other people are reading right now:
- Fire reignites at Downtown Tampa restaurant
- Parrot screams 'Let me out!' Florida deputies respond to 911 call -- and everyone laughs
- President Trump defends striking cultural sites in Iran
- New Space Force to oversee 1st rocket launch, Florida's 1st of 2020
- American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
- Florida man wakes up to find another man sucking on his toes
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter