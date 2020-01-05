ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — More than 100 cars took part in a parade Wednesday to honor healthcare workers and firefighters.
The cars traveled through the city, taking time to honk and acknowledge their hard word during this very trying time.
The parade stopped at Fire Station 16 in Zephyrhills and at AdventHealth Hospital.
It was just the latest in the line of massive displays of admiration for the heroes who are putting their lives on the line in order to save the lives of others.
The country has seen groups of people, whether everyday people or fellow first responders, make an effort to fully acknowledge the hard work that healthcare workers are doing in the fight against coronavirus.
RELATED: First responders salute hospital workers in Manatee and Sarasota
Vendors also donated food to the heroes, a small token of appreciation for the miraculous work that first responders in the Bay Area, and everywhere, are doing right now.
