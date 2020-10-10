Here's where you can find pumpkin patches in Florida

We may feel like we only get one season in the sunshine state, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on fall activities.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — We get it. Fall in Florida doesn't feel like, well...fall. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the fun!

Fall is a mood, a feeling and it can even be re-created under the hot Florida sun. So, we took a moment to help you out and track down some of the top spots across the Tampa Bay area.

The best part? Most patches offer more than just pumpkins. Some have other experiences, sweet treats, photo spots and more.

Now all that's left is to grab your camera and your friends (we'll let you leave the heavily layered clothes at home) and head out to whatever spot piques your interest.

Gallagher's Pumpkin Patch

Ever want to step into a pumpkin house? Well, now's your chance. Gallagher's Pumpkins and Christmas Trees made a pumpkin display wall that leads to their selection.

The locally owned business also has pies, goat feeding and photo ops.

Location: 7401 4th St. North St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Dates & Hours: Every day from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. (pumpkin patch is seasonal)

Cost: Varies based on purchases

Wesley Chapel Pumpkin Patch

How does having your choice out of 2,000 pumpkins sound? Good, right? That's what Wesley Chapel's pumpkin patch located at The Grove is offering up this year. The event also has a hay maze, food truck, vendors and a carnival( most days).

Location: 633 Wesley Grove Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Dates & Hours:

Monday- Thursday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

* All hours are until Oct. 31

Cost: Varies based on purchases + events choosing to attend. See ticket pricing here.

Bearss Grove

Uhm, you can say 'that's one giant pumpkin' again! Bearss Grove is home to Florida's largest pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 989 pounds. The gigantic pumpkin came all the way from Michigan to the family-run farmers market.

The stand is also offering up some sweet treats and smaller pumpkins and gords for sale.

Location: 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd. Tampa, FL 33618

Dates & Hours: Every day from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (until Oct. 31)

Cost: Varies based on purchases

The Pickin' Patch

Take your pick at the Pickin' Patch, "Florida's genuine pick out of the field pumpkin patch." They also offer a corn maze, kids hay fort and live bluegrass music.

Location: 11000 Rolling Hills Road, Dunnellon FL 34431

Dates & Hours:

Friday 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

* runs until Oct. 25

Admission: $5 per person, children under 3-years-old are free

Hyde Park Village Pumpkin Patch

The area's pop-up pumpkin patch is back! And all the proceeds from the patch go to benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Location: 1602 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Dates & Hours:

Monday- Friday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

* Runs until Oct. 31

Cost: Varies based on purchases

Sweetfields Farm

If you're looking for more than just pumpkins, Sweetfields Farm also offers a corn maze and hayride among other fall festive activities. You will need to buy tickets in advance online to attend.

Location: 17250 Benes Roush Rd. Masaryktown, FL

Dates & Hours: Runs until Nov. 8/Hours vary based on your ticket time slot