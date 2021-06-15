Hernando County firefighter in the ICU, battling COVID-19

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Kevin and his family.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — As vaccinations roll out and COVID restrictions ease, it's important to remember that the pandemic isn't quite over.

One Hernando County firefighter's emotional story serves as a reminder.

Kevin Harris, a firefighter-paramedic with Hernando County Fire and Emergency services, was intubated in the ICU after testing positive for COVID-19 in May, according to a press release.

He has suffered blood clots, a stroke, and neurological emergencies and is still fighting for his life in the ICU.

But now the community that Harris served for two decades has a chance to give back to him. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kevin Harris and his family with expenses related to his illness and recovery.

Kevin is a husband to his wife Tanya and a father to two sons, Connor and Casey.

While doctors at the hospital hope to discharge Harris soon, the GoFundMe page says the duration of his illness and recovery is unknown.

To donate, visit the Help for Firefighter Kevin Harris and Family GoFundMe page.