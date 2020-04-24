TAMPA, Fla. — During high school and college graduation season, upscale restaurant reservations are usually booked weeks and even months in advance. The same goes for the high-holy season of Passover, Easter, and Ramadan. This year, the coronavirus pandemic forced many high-end restaurants to figure out new ways to stay in business.

Take-out and delivery are two terms that are rarely paired with fine dining.

But the tables have turned. In order to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, many high-end restaurants flipped the switch and started to offer their fancy cuisines for family-style take-out and delivery...and a little bit more.

Home essentials menu

“We have what we call our healthy home essentials. We are also able to deliver to your home or have you pick up, toilet paper, which we knew was in demand," said Jim Abrams owner of Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood. in Sarasota.



Customers can also order cleaning supplies, eggs, whole chicken, and milk.

High-end restaurant on wheels

Abrams said his team is also trying to develop a methodology of delivering restaurant quality foods to the home. “We're looking at special trucks. We're looking at partially baking the foods or cooking the foods on the way to your home.”

And when things get back to normal, Abrams said he sees a virtual kitchen in the plans. The concept would be set up in a warehouse that will be designated for delivery. While the restaurant will be reserved for those who want to dine-in at a table.

Family-style meal prep

In Tampa, high-end catering companies like SaltBlock also stepped outside of the box to keep their business intact.

SaltBlock’s core business includes large scale events, like weddings and conferences. The moment COVID-19 social distancing orders were put in place, owner Ryan Conigliaro, said business completely stopped.

Conigliaro and his team shifted the business model from preparing meals for large social settings to families at home.

Conigliaro saw an opportunity to help parents who are on double duty of working from home while they help their children with virtual learning classes.

“We provide a meal plan service for these families,” said Conigliaro.

Busy families choose their weekly meals from SaltBlock’s special menu, which is then delivered to their homes on their selected delivery date.

SaltBlock also has hard to find items like toilet paper listed on its menu as well as other essential grocery items.

“Families can rely on what’s going to be delivered, so they can limit going to the store,” Conigliaro explained.

Digital connection

When people dine out, it’s a way for them to connect with friends, family, and colleagues. But as you’re well aware, social outings were put on hold.

So, when Oxford Exchange realized the heart of their brand of social connection was on the line, they also started thinking outside of the box.

Oxford Exchange offers a little bit of everything in its 24,000 square-foot building. There are a design and creative studio, a spot for private events, a coffee and tea bar, a bookstore, and of course a restaurant.

To stay afloat, Oxford Exchange is offering curbside pickup for food, wine, and even champagne.

But to stay connected with customers, the team is actively engaging on social media. Its latest social media adventure took them to the land of TikTok.

Employees are tapping into all of the TikTok trends while simultaneously showing off what the Oxford Exchange has to offer.

“You can thank our younger interns for TikTok because we didn’t know what we're doing,” said Allison Adams, co-owner of Oxford Exchange.

“We're really just letting them kind of go with it. Whereas before we were a little bit more controlling over the brand and the content we were putting out,” she said.

With the constant cycle of COVID-19 news, Adams said their TikTok videos give customers something to look forward to when things get back to normal.

“We need to be light, we need to be fresh, we need to have fun, we have such a beautiful space and people want to be reminded of what they can come back to. So that's what we've been trying to do.”

