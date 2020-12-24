Putting the 'happy' back in your holiday

Don't let a tough year ruin your celebrations with family and friends.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On this Christmas Eve, many of us will be celebrating with friends and family, some of them virtually. It's a sad reminder of what a tough year it's been for everyone.

But, you don't have to let the stress of 2020 ruin your special celebrations. There are ways to 'put the happy' back in your holiday.

St. Pete Psychotherapist Carleah East told us some ways you can help make your holiday a little brighter.

First, create your own traditions.

Dr. East likes to create something called a positivity box.

"When you look at them, there's photos, there's smells or scents, dried fruit. There's sayings or statements or fortune cookie wrappers. It doesn't matter what it is, but it's a space that you know brings you positivity and brings you energy."

Next, make sure you spend some time outdoors in the fresh air. Find time to get away from TVs, phones and computers.

"Go find an area in your back yard where your kids can build a fort because we want to make sure that we can keep our kids engaged as well. Maybe allowing them to build a fort out of old cardboard boxes or old pillows and blankets that you don't use, but allow them to do it outside. If you want to do crafts you can do that outdoors."

Finally, Dr. East says take time to grieve all that's happened this year and then show gratitude.

"Take time to feel those feelings because they're honest, they are valid and they are true. Then, make sure you remind yourself of the beauty of every day, the graciousness that we show and how resilient you are because guess what? You're here."

What other people are reading right now: