Here's what you can and can't recycle after opening your holiday gifts

Some things are not recyclable.

TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas morning can be so exciting, but it can also leave behind one big happy mess. So it's a good idea to know what can be recycled and what can't.

Travis Barnes is Hillsborough County's Recycling Coordinator. He says there are many things you can recycle including all those cardboard boxes that have been delivered to your home.

"Readily recyclable, we definitely want to see people recycling all of their cardboard. So wrapping paper that is not shiny, kind of regular paper is readily recyclable. If it's really shiny or has a lot of metallic glitter or stuff on it then it can't be recycled, unfortunately," Barnes said.

"People get cards, as long as they don't have a lot of glitter or fancy ribbons or anything. Anything you get in the mail like that could be recyclable along with your regular mail that you get."

Let's talk about some holiday items you can't recycle.

"One of the biggest problems we see are what we call tanglers. So anything you can wrap around your arm would wrap around our equipment in the recycling, processing facility. There are spinning parts everywhere, so things like plastic bags. We see a lot of holiday lights every year," he said.

"Unfortunately most of the disposable stuff you would use for a party. Whether it's your styrofoam, even these solo cups or plastic cups, plastic utensils, straws. Even the metal trays like this cannot be recycled in the curbside recycling program. Lots of your online clothes and stuff come in this (padded envelopes) and none of this stuff is recyclable curbside. This plastic film is a no-no."

Here's a breakdown of what can be recycled vs. trashed:

Recycle it:

Greeting cards and envelopes

Wrapping paper

Plastic bottles and containers

Aluminum tin and steel cans

Glass bottles and jars

Cartons

Cardboard boxes

Trash it (upcycle if possible/donate):

Christmas lights

Holiday decorations and ornaments

Pre-lit and artificial trees

Ribbons, bows, tinsel and foil

Gift bags and tissue paper

Plastic bags

Bubble wrap

Film

Styrofoam