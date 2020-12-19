Lights on the river: Holiday Lighted Boat Parade tonight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday spirit will overtake the Hillsborough River this evening for the 2020 Downtown Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade.
Hundreds of brightly lit and decorated boats and yachts will cruise along to celebrate the holiday season. It begins at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Public viewing areas are set up on Davis Islands and Harbour Island, plus Sparkman Wharf and along the Tampa Riverwalk. There are more than 3.5 miles along the boat parade route to catch the sights at a safe distance from others.
People still are asked to wear a face covering and if you're not feeling well, stay home.
Here's a line up of locations and when to expect the parade to float by:
- Convention Center: 6:30 p.m.
- Curtis Hixon Park: 6:45 p.m.
- Armature Works: 7 p.m.
- Davis Islands and Channel Drive: 7:30 p.m.
- Sparkman Wharf and American Victory Ship: 7:45-8 p.m.
There are enough boats participating in the parade and registration has closed, according to the Friends of the Riverwalk.
10 Tampa Bay will stream the event on 10TampaBay.com and its social channels, including Facebook and YouTube.
