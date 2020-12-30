How to celebrate NYE 2021 across Tampa Bay

Here are a few events happening around Tampa Bay and virtually to ring in 2021.

TAMPA, Fla — 2020 has been a year for the books. And trust me, we definitely made history this year.

But that doesn’t mean old acquaintances should be forgotten this New Year's Eve. While NYE 2021 celebrations may look different, there’s still a lot happening around Tampa Bay.

Note: If you choose to go out, please practice all safety and social distancing requests suggested by the CDC and those enforced by state and local regulations.

Here are 10 events happening in the evening

New Years Eve Riverfront Concert & Fireworks at Armature Works | $20+ | 8 p.m. - midnight | Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa

NYE Beach Bash at Whiskey Joe's | $20+ | 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. | Whiskey Joe's, 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa

New Year’s Eve 2021 | $25 | 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. | 21+ only | M.Bird, 1903 Market St., Tampa

New Year's Eve 2020 with SoDown | $25+ | 8 p.m. - 3 a.m. | The Orpheum, 1915 East 7th Ave., Tampa

NYE Glow 2021! | $10, free for ladies in groups of 4+ | 8 p.m. - 3 a.m. | 21+ only | Parks & Rec TPA, 290 S Meridian Ave., Tampa

Good Riddance 2020 | 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. | Salt Shack on the Bay, 5415 W Tyson Ave., Tampa

Pied Piper’s NYE 2021 with Carnage | $49+ | 9 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. | wtr, 7700 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa

New Years Eve Party at the Macs | 7 p.m. - 3 a.m. | 21+ only | MacDinton’s Irish Pub, 405 S Howard Ave., Tampa + 242 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg

5th Annual NYE Pajama Party | Free | 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. | Brew Bus Brewing, 4101 N Florida Ave., Tampa

Chill Year’s Eve on The Riverwalk | $60 | 9 p.m. - midnight | Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N WC MacInnes Pl, Tampa

New Year’s Eve Bash | $25+ | 8 p.m. | 21+ only | The Canopy at Birchwood, 340 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg

New Year’s Eve Masquerade | 9 p.m. - 3 a.m. | 21+ only | Dress to impress | The Avenue, 330 1st Ave S, St Petersburg, FL

NYE 2021 at The Estate | $20+ | 9 p.m. - 3 a.m. | The Estate, 179 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg

New Year’s Eve Disco! | 8 p.m. - 3 a.m. | No Vacancy, 937 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Events to attend virtually

