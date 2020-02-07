Here's what you can do to keep kids safe over the holiday weekend

Fireworks aren't the only danger parents need to watch for.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 4th of July is just days away and with all the big shows canceled, it's expected there will be many more backyard fireworks displays than in years past.

That can substantially increase the chances of young kids getting hurt.

Dr. Patrick Mularoni is an ER Physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. He says the most serious injuries are caused by big fireworks.

He says parents would be surprised by how many kids they treat from burns caused by something as simple as a sparkler.

"They just don't have the coordination to have a wire in their hand with something that's burning at 3,000 degrees at the end of it and what also happens with those children is once the flame goes out their brain thinks the wire is instantly cooled and it hasn't."

Aside from fireworks, Dr. Mularoni says there's been a dramatic increase in child drownings over the last few months. If you're having a party, it's easy to think someone else is watching the kids.

"And when you have a drowning with a young child, it's a silent thing, there's not a lot of splashing, there's not a lot of noise so you need to have somebody dedicated to being a pool watcher."

If you plan on grilling out for the holiday, that can lead to another issue. One of the biggest choking hazards for kids is hot dogs.

"When I have young children and we're serving hot dogs, I always cut the ends of the hot dogs off so it's less of a choking risk."

Because of the coronavirus is still spreading, Dr.Mularoni says you should really consider whether you want to go to a party or have one of your own.

The good news is, you can have a fun night with your own family. Just set chairs outside when it's dark and watch all your neighbors light up the sky. You get a great show, your family stays healthy and you save money!

